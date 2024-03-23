Exploring Cosmic Desktop: A Detailed First Look

posted by Arindam Giri on Mar 23, 2024



Cosmic desktop (cosmic-epoch) is a new desktop environment being developed by computer manufacturer System76 for the Linux distribution Pop OS. It's been under development for some time and written from scratch. Cosmic desktop primarily developed using Rust as primary language, with popular libraries such as iced and libcosmic. The major driving factor for System76 is to move away from GTK-based GNOME for their ecosystem of apps and software.

That said, I managed to install the dev version of this brand new Cosmic desktop. I thought of giving you a tour of this fresh desktop environment.

