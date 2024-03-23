The Lunduke Journal has been banned from YouTube

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 23, 2024



YouTube has a long history of making things difficult for The Lunduke Journal.

In the early days, The Lunduke Journal published all shows exclusively to YouTube (yeah, I know... a mistake). And, for over a year of that time, YouTube demonetized every single video with the word "Linux" in the title.

Seriously. They really did that.

If a video said "Linux is nifty" it was instantly demonetized. As you can imagine, for someone who talks about Linux a great deal, this made earning a living from those videos incredibly difficult.

Now, in 2024, YouTube has kicked things up a notch.

The Lunduke Journal is no longer allowed to upload any videos to YouTube. Not even allowed to post comments or text posts. No communication with the YouTube subscribers, whatsoever, is allowed.

Read on