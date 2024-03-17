Today we launched Flox 1.0

Zach Mitchell has announced the 1.0 release of Flox, a tool that lets its users install packages from nixpkgs inside portable virtual environments, and share those virtual environments with others as an alternative to Docker-style containers. Flox is based on Nix but allows users to skip learning how to work with the Nix language:

With Flox we're providing a substantially better user experience. We provide the suite of package manager functionality with, etc, but we also provide an entire new suite of functionality with the ability to share environments via, and

Flox is GPLv2-licensed, and releases are available as RPMs and Debian packages for x86_64 and arm64 systems.

