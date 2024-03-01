Games: Vampire Survivors, Level Zero, ZERO Sievert, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampire Survivors gets a new bonus stage, 2 new characters, 4 new weapons
Vampire Survivors continues to expand with more free content, and the latest update is out now that sees you battle it out in space with new characters.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Extraction horror shooter Level Zero: Extraction will get Steam Deck support
Level Zero: Extraction is an upcoming extraction horror game with high-stakes asymmetric PvPvPvE and FPS combat, and according to the developer they will add Steam Deck support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Single-player extraction shooter ZERO Sievert adds controller support
ZERO Sievert is a top-down pixel-art single-player survival shooter from CABO Studio and Modern Wolf, and now it should be a lot nicer on Steam Deck or Desktop PCs with controllers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab more great games in the Humble Creative Sandbox Bundle
Here's a pretty darn good selection of games that you can pick up in the Humble Creative Sandbox Bundle.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fixes Remote Play on Steam Deck
After recently releasing a big Stable Steam Client update for Steam Deck and Desktop PCs, I highlighted that Remote Play was broken on Steam Deck - and so Valve has now fixed it.