Events: LF, FSF, and SUSE Gatherings
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin at Embedded Open Source Summit North America, Apr 16-18: 4 talks, 11 engineers
The Embedded Open Source Summit will take place on April 16-18 in Seattle (Washington, US), with a wide range of events, including the Embedded GNU/Linux Conference which is of particular interest to Bootlin considering our core expertise.
GNU ☛ www-zh-cn @ Savannah: LibrePlanet 2024: Cultivating Community - Agenda is fresh out!
https://www.fsf.org/blogs/community/exciting-talks-hands-on-workshops-and-thrilling-discussions-await-you-at-libreplanet-2024 Examples for sessions on cultivating community we are looking forward to are:
"Fostering and renewing community in a long-lived free software project" by T. Kim Nguyen; "Empowering youth in the digital age: A path to success" by Leonardo Champion; "Connecting community organizations and technological activists for software freedom" by Christina Haralanova; "Hosting freedom - A behind-the-scenes tour with the Savannah Hackers" by Corwin Brust; or "It is easy to contribute to GNU" by Wensheng Xie.
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Partnering for Innovation at SUSECON 2024
The countdown to SUSECON 2024 in Berlin is on!