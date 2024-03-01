Events: LF, FSF, and SUSE Gatherings

https://www.fsf.org/blogs/community/exciting-talks-hands-on-workshops-and-thrilling-discussions-await-you-at-libreplanet-2024 Examples for sessions on cultivating community we are looking forward to are:

"Fostering and renewing community in a long-lived free software project" by T. Kim Nguyen; "Empowering youth in the digital age: A path to success" by Leonardo Champion; "Connecting community organizations and technological activists for software freedom" by Christina Haralanova; "Hosting freedom - A behind-the-scenes tour with the Savannah Hackers" by Corwin Brust; or "It is easy to contribute to GNU" by Wensheng Xie.