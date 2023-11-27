Audiocasts/Shows: TWIL and LINUX Unplugged
Tux Digital ☛ TWIL 243: Inkscape, LTS Kernels, EndeavourOS, Firefox 120, Steam Sale & more GNU/Linux news
On this episode of TWIL (243), Inkscape is celebrating 20 years of the project. The GNU/Linux Kernel has confirmed which version will be the next LTS. EndeavourOS just release a brand new version. Lock up your wallets because the 2023 Steam Autumn Sale just launched. All of this and more on this episode of This […]
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Surprisingly Smooth Transition | LINUX Unplugged 538
PipeWire hits 1.0, and Wim Taymans joins us to reflect on the smooth success of PipeWire. Plus the details on the first NixCon North America, and more. Special Guests: Wim Taymans and Zach Mitchell.