Nextcloud as Personal Cloud

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2023



I have been using Nextcloud as a cloud for personal use for over 7 years. I’ve written a few blog articles about it in Czech, but the last one is from 2018 and a lot has happened in the Nextcloud world since then, so I decided to revisit the topic.

When I started Nextcloud back in 2016, it was still seen as a replacement for Dropbox. Just a place to keep your files, share with others, etc. It had already outgrown its capabilities back then, and that’s doubly true today. Nextcloud now sees itself as a “content collaboration platform”. I would go further and call it a platform for running web applications in general. This also reflects the name change to Nextcloud Hub that took place a few years ago. If I was using Nextcloud quite fully in 2016, today it far exceeds my needs with its capabilities and app offerings.

