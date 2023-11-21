today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ What is Super Key in Linux?
Get familiar with the super (or is it meta) key in GNU/Linux in this chapter of the Jargon Buster series.
Dan Langille ☛ pg_dump: error: connection to server failed: fe_sendauth: no password supplied
This morning I encountered this error message: In this post: FreeBSD 13.2 PostgreSQL 12.16 (server – pg02) PostgreSQL 16.1 (client – dbclone) The backstory: dbclone dumps the bacula database hosted on pg02.
FOSSLinux ☛ ASCII table explained: From basics to technical insights
Explore the ASCII table's intricacies in this article. Learn about its history, structure, and crucial role in character encoding, offering insights into how ASCII facilitates digital communication and data representation in computing, essential for programmers and digital professionals.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Remmina on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Remmina on Fedora 39. Remmina is a cross-platform, open-source remote desktop client designed to simplify the process of connecting to remote machines. It boasts an impressive array of features and supports multiple remote desktop protocols, including RDP, VNC, SSH, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CMake on Fedora 39. CMake serves as the backbone for managing the build process, offering flexibility and extensibility, enabling developers to generate native build environments. Its role is pivotal in various software projects, making its installation a crucial step for developers and system administrators.
ID Root ☛ Ls Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
The ‘ls‘ command is a fundamental tool in the GNU/Linux ecosystem. Its purpose extends far beyond the simple listing of files and directories; it’s a versatile utility that can aid users in managing their system, finding specific files, and understanding their file system better.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to install Apache on Fedora Linux. Apache, officially known as Apache HTTP Server, stands as one of the most widely-used web server software worldwide. Renowned for its versatility and robustness, it serves as a cornerstone for hosting websites and web applications.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Grub Customizer on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Grub Customizer, a versatile tool designed to manage the GRUB (Grand Unified Bootloader) settings, provides an efficient way to customize your system’s boot options. This guide will demonstrate how to install Grub Customizer on Fedora Linux, offering a straightforward approach for beginners and experienced users.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Yarn on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
In this guide, you’ll learn the straightforward process of how to install Yarn on Fedora Linux, which is a fast, reliable, and secure dependency management tool. Yarn is a widely used software package manager that streamlines software package installation, updating, and management.
owlhowto
Own HowTo ☛ How to install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04
MySQL is a free and open source database, that you can use on your personal project or production websites to store your data.
Installing MySQL in Ubuntu is quite simple, and you can do so by downloading the official mysql package.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install pip on Arch Linux
pip is a python package manager that allows you to install, upgrade and remove pip packages on Arch Linux, and any other linux distro.
pip is not installed by default on Arch Linux, meaning Arch GNU/Linux doesn't have pip installed by default on it.
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix "bash: vim: command not found" error
Vim is one of the most popular open source text editors that you can use on Linux.
TecMint ☛ How to Install MariaDB 11 on Debian 12 Linux
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install .NET 8 in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS [Ed: Canonical helps Microsoft sell proprietary staff and .NET]
Microsoft announced .NET 8 a few days ago.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 50 Simple and Useful Examples of Find Command in Linux
One of the main reasons behind the global popularity enjoyed by GNU/Linux and BSD systems today is their default tools and utilities. GNU/Linux offers the best methods of searching and accessing files directly from the command line.