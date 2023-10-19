GNU/Linux-centric Devices: NAS Software, Pickup, RISC-V, and More
-
Best Free NAS Software in 2023
Network-attached storage (NAS) has come a long way, and it’s not just for businesses any more. If you’re like me, you’ve probably got a plethora of media files, documents, and backup data scattered across your devices. A NAS solution can be a game-changer, providing a centralised space for all your digital assets. The best part?
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Pickup is a small and customizable environmental data logger
Kickstarter recently showcased Pickup, a compact and rugged data logger designed for a wide range of applications. This user-friendly device is equipped with multiple sensors and uses standard web protocols for communication.
-
CNX Software ☛ SiFive announces Intelligence X390 NPU, Performance P870 RISC-V core
SiFive has announced two new high-performance IP blocks with the Intelligence X390 NPU and the Performance P870 RISC-V core that should find their way into SoC designed for Generative AI and ML applications. We had already covered the Performance P870 and its automotive sibling – the P870-A – from information in an earlier presentation, but the SiFive Intelligence X390 NPU is new to me and appears to be aimed at generative AI in data centers, although we will very soon be seeing companies implement generative AI at the edge in pretty powerful embedded devices.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Edge AI Panel PC with 2.3TOPS NPU and PoE optional support
Estone Technology recently unveiled the PPC-4910, an industrial Panel PC powered by the i.MX 8M Plus quad-core processor and designed to cater to a wide range of applications, including automation, HMI, vending machines, and interactive IoT solutions. The PPC-4910 also offers versatile connectivity options, supporting dual GbE, Wi-Fi/BT, capacitive touch screen and multiple serial interfaces.
-
CNX Software ☛ Rugged fanless Alder Lake-N mini PC features 6x RS232/422/485 ports, dual 2.5GbE, dual HDMI
We’ve covered many Alder Lake-N mini PCs, but the AAEON BOXER-6617-ADN is a little different as a robust, fanless industrial embedded PC with up to six RS232/RS422/RS485 serial ports, two 2.5GbE ports, and two HDMI video outputs. Powered by up to an Intel Core i3-N305, the latest mini PC from AAEON works in a -20°C to 70°C temperature range and supports 9V to 36V DC input with circuit protection suitable for industrial environments like the previously announced BOXER-6406-ADN fanless embedded computer from the company, but with a slightly different feature set.