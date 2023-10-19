Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

Torbutton has retired

This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.

Internet Society

Building More Affordable and Reliable Internet Access in the Arctic

Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.

9to5Linux

VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pickup is a small and customizable environmental data logger

Edge AI Panel PC with 2.3TOPS NPU and PoE optional support

GNU/Linux-centric Devices: NAS Software, Pickup, RISC-V, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 19, 2023

GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director
Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University
Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
Many new posts yesterday
Still Enhancing the Web Site
we'll try to make further enhancements and improvements
Gemini Articles of Interest
Gemini protocol posts and pages from the past day
Security and Windows TCO
many links for today
Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC combines NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC with Hailo-8 AI accelerator
SolidRun provides a Linux BSP (Debian with buildroot or Yocto) for the board provided on an SD card that ships with the board and also available on GitHub
VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels
Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
Jenny’s Daily Drivers: SerenityOS, And In Particular, Ladybird
The OS is SerenityOS, which describes itself as “a love letter to ’90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core“
Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
a few on Windows TCO
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leftovers
Many stories, Microsoft focus
Kubernetes Leftovers
2 stories for now
Programming Programming
Kernel and more
Fedora 39 is Preparing for Release
The latest release from the Fedora team is about to be unleashed and it includes plenty to excite users of all types
Rethinking multi-grain timestamps
Outside paywall now
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Projects/News
3 stories
Ubuntu: Canonical and NVIDIA/Jetson, Plasma 5.27 LTS in Kubuntu
3 stories
GNU/Linux-centric Devices: NAS Software, Pickup, RISC-V, and More
5 stories
GNU/Linux Versus Windows: 2 New Articles
What is Better to Choose for Programming: Linux or Windows? (and more)
Firefox Focus and "Mercury is an Optimized Variant of Firefox"
Some Firefox stuff
Software for GNU/Linux: Authenticator, Uh-Halp, VPNs, and Lynis
4 items that are new
Release of Cockpit 303 and Krita in Stores
Some software news
today's howtos
many from last night
GNU: poke now available in PTXdist, Texinfo 7.1 and MediaGoblin 0.13.0 released
Some GNU news
Android Leftovers
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (October 18)
Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2023.10 Special Editions out there
20 Best Free and Open Source Linux Chemistry Tools
This article focuses on selecting the best open source software for chemistry
Back on the FOSS Force News Wire (Thanks, Christine!)
In time for winter...
According to statCounter, Firefox Has Fallen to Market Share of Just 2.99%
How did Mozilla get here and how does it plan to get out of the hole?
How to Autofill Data in LibreOffice Calc [Complete Guide]
Learn how to autofill data in cells and columns in LibreOffice Calc sheet with different methods with examples.
Proprietary Technology and Openwashing
Apple, Microsoft, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access/Content
Mostly FOSS
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, ScratchJr, and DIY Oscilloscope
3 stories
Games: OpenRA, Steam Deck, Slay the Spire, and More
Half a dozen posts from Liam Dawe
today's howtos
afternoon howtos
Android Leftovers
Android's upcoming "repair mode" will keep your data safe from snoopy techs
Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for October
This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions
Meet ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.5: a built-in PDF editor, automatic hyphenation, Morph transitions and more
ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors, a free desktop application for Linux
Our Past is Still Bigger Than the Present
This serves to show how important our old pages still are
The Symbiotic Relationship Between the BSDs and GNU/Linux Should be Protected, Not Challenged
Microsoft's leaked documents have shown that one strategy at Microsoft is to split and incite those two "camps" against one another
ASEAN and GNU/Linux: A Closer Look at Borneo and Sumatra
If people there choose to adopt GNU/Linux, it's less likely to do with cost-savings
They Attack the Old, the Ill, and Especially Women (Who Defend Themselves From Crimes Committed by Men)
They even attack Dr. Stallman while he has cancer
Microsoft is Gradually Going Away, the Industry Needs a Freedom-Centric Rebirth
Back in the 1970s (and early 80s) sharing of code was commonplace and acceptable, predating copyrights on code
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Programming Leftovers
Qt, R, Python...
Decommissioning of the Mozilla Reps Program
There is no easy way to do this without bits of sadness
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Xubuntu 23.10 Refines its Winning Formula... and more news
Server Leftovers
How AlmaLinux stays Red Hat Enterprise Linux compatible without Red Hat code... and more
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Gadgets and such...
More Microsoft Layoffs, Microsoft Shares Fall, Investment in 'AI' Collapses
Mostly Microsoft-related news
Apple Union-busting and Defects
A pair of Apple stories
Linux Format and Linux Matters
New magazine, new episode
today's howtos
many howtos
Databases: New Release(s) of PgBouncer, and pg_yregress, and CloudNativePG
postgres-related releases
WordPress 6.4 Release Candidate 1
WordPress 6.4 RC1 is ready for download and testing
MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
It's not a great week for MariaDB
GNU/Linux Laptop Letdown: When OEM Largesse Runs Dry
Today's post is about a subject near and dear to my heart: Laptops with Linux preinstalled
Voyager 23.10: A Polished GNOME Experience with Extra Flair
Explore Voyager 23.10, the Ubuntu-based Linux distro with a sleek design and improved performance. Discover its unique features and what sets it apart.
Android Leftovers
Xiaomi smartphones will now run ‘HyperOS,’ but it’s still Android
Want a simple, stable, and secure Linux distribution? Then SpiralLinux is for you
SpiralLinux is the working person's Linux. Here's why you should give it a try
openSUSE Is Working On Its New Agama Installer
Discover Agama: openSUSE’s ALP release’s next-gen installer
In India, Windows Market Share Fell to 14% This Month, the Lowest Share Ever
This is the world's largest population, so Microsoft should be concerned
'Big' Tech is a 'Big' Debt Bomb
This won't end well when the debt ceiling is raised no more
On African Desktops/Laptops Windows Falls Below 2 in 3 and in All Client Types Windows is Just a Sixth of All Clients
No wonder Microsoft has had so many waves of layoffs this year
today's leftovers
Debian, Ubuntu, Mozilla, and more
Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Pico
3 new projects or updates
Red Hat on Extended Master Secret Extension and Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX)
Some new Red Hat blog posts
Programming Leftovers
Raku and more
Security Leftovers
News and incidents
Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 16 October 2023
Quite a few things happened since the last recap
Events and Videos: Free Software Directory, SteamOS, and Linux Kernel Report
3 links
Malicious Mobsters Who Just Can't Let Go
They have attempted all sorts of tactics and styles, but none of them are working
Releases of FisicaLab 0.4.0 and Kdenlive 23.08.2
Two new releases
8 Essential Free and Open Source Python Maths Tools
They are all released under an open source license
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
This is a multi-part blog looking at the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
Ubuntu on Buzzwords, Volunteer Crave (Unpaid Worker), and Hardware Partnership
3 stories/puff pieces
Debian-based MX Linux 23.1 now available for download
Do you hate Mondays? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, we have some exciting Linux news on this particular Monday
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
today's leftovers
OpenBGPD 8.3 released and more
Programming Leftovers
a dozen links regarding Python and more
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Layoffs
Layoffs at Microsoft too
Windows TCO in Åland and Kansas
Latest incidents
Why The RP1 Is The Most Important Product Raspberry Pi Have Ever Made
it’s safe to say that the new board from Cambridge has produced quite some excitement with its enhanced specifications and a few new capabilities not seen in its predecessors
Kernel (Linux) STLS and More, Openwashing and FUD From Microsoft
4 relevant stories
today's howtos
4 howtos for now
Signal Says It Has No Evidence of a Zero-Day Bug
Following Signal’s response, some security pros criticized the hysteria that led to the claims going viral
Games: D.O.R.F./OpenRA, Epic Games Store, Windjammers 2, and More
half a dozen stories from Liam Dawe
GNU/Linux Devices: Raspberry Pi 5, Purism on OJ Antitrust Lawsuit, SolidRun Hummingboard SBC
4 stories
OpenBSD 7.4 released
We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.4
today's howtos
many howtos for the morning
Audiocasts/Shows: 5 New Episodes
Focus on GNU, Linux, WordPress
Security Leftovers
5 stories and updates
Games: GNU/Linux Faster, Steam Deck Gets Easy Undervolting Controls, Jim Whitehurst Promoting .NET, Nvidia Reflex could be coming to Linux
4 stories combined
Meet Wolfi: the Linux Distro Designed to Shrink Your Supply Chain - The New Stack
a rolling-release Linux distro built around modularity and re-targetability
Resources is a New, Modern System Monitor for Linux
The System Monitor app Ubuntu comes with with does an okay job of letting you monitor system resources and oversee running processes — but it does look dated
Microsoft Unable to Evolve to Deal With a Changing World
This includes social control media