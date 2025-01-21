posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025



Quoting: Meet Guix at FOSDEM — 2025 — Blog — GNU Guix —

In pure unconference style, we will self-organize and discuss and/or hack on hot topics: drawing lessons from the user & contributor survey, improving the contributor workflow, sustaining our infrastructure, improving governance and processes, writing the build daemon in Guile, optimizing guix pull, Goblinizing the Shepherd… there’s no shortage of topics!

This time we’ve definitely reached the maximum capacity of our venue so please do not just show up if you did not register. Next year we’ll have to find a larger venue!

As for FOSDEM itself, here’s your agenda if you want to hear about Guix and related projects, be it on-line or on-site.