Covering Dr. Richard Stallman's Talk in Montpellier France

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2025,

updated Jan 21, 2025



The latest public talk and Live-Streamed schedule were announced early on for the public to know about. But, for some reason the livestream was stopped. There are many motivations or possibilities as to why, but I don't have to discuss the cause here, that's besides the point of this article or informal writing. In my honest and humble opinion, this has been done by the 'operatives'. Yes, they managed to stop the live-streamed talk, but they didn't manage to cancel the talk. So, here in Tux Machines I am posting a link the video/audio of the talk of Dr. Richard Stallman. For those who missed it and wants to listen and catch up.

Here it is: http://techrights.org/n/2025/01/21/The_January_20_Public_Talk_by_Richard_Stallman_Around_Midday_ET.shtml

(The January 20 Public Talk by Richard Stallman (Around Midday ET), Livestream 'Assassinated' by Google's YouTube)

Tux Machines will give voice to ethical and principled people only. This platform will not (ever) be subjected to cancel mobs. You can take the livestream down, but you can't stop it from spreading... so no credit gained or any effect from the mobsters. Dr. Richard Stallman's work and legacy will live on whether you like it or not, whether you take it or leave it. It is what it is. Swallow your bitter pill. I won't offer a water glass either.