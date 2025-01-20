Kernel and Graphics (Technical)

Building BVHs is the only meaningful computational task that happens during scene parsing; everything else is essentially just deserializing shape and material descriptions. Knowing how much time was spent on BVH construction gave a sense of how (in)efficient the system was: what’s left is roughly 30 minutes to parse 29 GB of data, or about 16.5 MB/s. Well-optimized JSON parsers, which perform essentially the same task, seem to run at the rate of 50-200 MB/s, which validates the sense that there’s room for improvement.

To better understand where the time was going, I ran pbrt using the Linux perf tool, which I’d never used before, but seemed like it would do the trick. I did have to instruct it to actually look at the DWARF symbols to get function names (--call-graph dwarf), and had to dial down the sampling frequency from the default 4000 samples per second to 100 (-F 100) so I didn’t get 100 GB trace files, but with that, things were lovely, and I was pleasantly surprised that the perf report tool had a nice curses interface.