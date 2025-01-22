Prioritizing work in the project with the MoSCoW method
Open source projects typically have more work to do than time to do it. So how do you decide what to do first? The easiest way is to let everyone work on what they find most interesting. This gives your volunteer contributors autonomy, which can be an important factor in keeping them around. Often this works out fine, but sometimes you need to work in a more coordinated manner.