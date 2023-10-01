Ubuntu 23.10 Will Officially Support the Raspberry Pi 5
So if you’re among the hundreds-of-thousands to pre-order a new model you may be pleased — I only say ‘may’ as chances are someone out there won’t be — to know the latest version of Ubuntu will work on it, once released.
And with up-to 3x the CPU performance and up-to 5x the GPU performance of the Raspberry Pi 4, the Raspberry Pi 5 is better suited to everyday desktop usage than before. Heck, it can run dual 4K displays at 60Hz.
Canonical’s developers had early access to the Raspberry Pi 5. This enabled them to test the upcoming Ubuntu release on the device, identify areas where support for new hardware was required, and file Feature Freeze Exceptions to queue in the new/updated packages required.