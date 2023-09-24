Open Hardware: Amiga, Fairphone, and More
Amiga CD32 Restoration: Part 2
At the end of the first part, I had the CD32 in a state where it shows the boot logo, but the red video signal was missing. Let’s continue the repair.
Review of Youyeetoo Rockchip RK3568 SBC with Lubuntu 20.04 and the RKNPU2 AI SDK
We’ve already reviewed the Rockchip RK3568-power Youyeetoo YY3568 SBC with Android 11 – and listed the specifications and checked out the hardware kit – in the first part of the review. We now had time to switch to Lubuntu 20.04, perform some basic tests, and also have a closer look at the RKNPU2 AI SDK for the built-in 0.8 TOPS AI accelerator found in the Rockchip RK3568 SoC. Installing Ubuntu or Debian on YY3568 SBC The company provides both Debian and Ubuntu images for the YY3568 SBC with different images depending on the boot device (SD card or eMMC flash) and video interface used (DSI, eDP, HDMI).
The Fairphone 5: First Impressions
It’s been a few weeks since we unveiled the new Fairphone 5, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the rousing reception it has received. Media outlets and YouTube influencers across the world have been lauding us for changing the paradigm when it comes to software support, warranty duration, and modular design.
Some of the biggest ways home automation is changing in 2023
Home automation is exploding in popularity. In 2021, the average household had 25 connected devices, a massive increase on previous years, driven in no small part by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. And in 2023, the number of smart homes worldwide looks set to hit 195.8 million.
Kria KD240 is a cost-effective DSP embedded solution
AMD unveiled today a new embedded platform built around the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC and designed for motor controllers and real-time DSP applications including robotics, factory automation, power generation, EV charging station among others.
Ubuntu Blog: Meet Canonical at India Mobile Congress 2023
India Mobile Congress (IMC) is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organised by India’s Department of Telecommunications and the country’s Cellular Operators Association. It is also the biggest networking event in India, establishing itself as a showcase of innovation, technology and digital transformation.