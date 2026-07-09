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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2026



Quoting: Umbra Linux - lightweight distribution - LinuxLinks —

Umbra Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution built from Linux From Scratch (LFS).

It combines the transparent and educational foundation of LFS with a ready-to-use operating system that does not require users to manually compile the entire system.

The distribution is available in three prebuilt configurations. Umbra Linux Classic uses Xfce and Docky, Flux combines Wayland with the Sway tiling window manager, while Studio is tailored for musicians with audio production software and JACK/PipeWire routing.

This is free and open source software.