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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2026



Quoting: I gave Ubuntu another chance, and now I'm tempted to leave Zorin OS behind —

Early this year, I installed Zorin OS on a couple of older PCs that originally ran Windows 10, and it turned out to be exactly what I needed. The desktop felt familiar enough that I could start using Linux without feeling like I had to relearn everything. Before long, it stopped feeling like an experiment and became something I actually enjoy using.

As I got more comfortable with Linux, though, I started wondering what I might be missing. I had tried Ubuntu before, but I'd never spent enough time with it to understand why so many people stick with it. Not long ago, I decided to give it another serious try, and this time it clicked. I'm not ready to leave Zorin OS behind just yet, but Ubuntu has me rethinking what I want from my Linux desktop.