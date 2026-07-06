news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2026



Quoting: A brand-new release of Hannah Montana Linux features a KDE Plasma 6 base and a lot of pink —

The Linux community is full of distro creativity. Some distros are created to solve a specific problem, while others are made for fun. Back in 2009, the world bore witness to the majesty that was Hannah Montana Linux, and while it was intended as a joke, it was surprisingly functional. We even gave it a try in 2025, although getting it running after all those years was tricky.

If you missed out and you're craving a Linux distro that's very, very pink, then I have some excellent news for you. Someone has made a modern-day release of Hannah Montana Linux, and it has a modern-day version of KDE Plasma under the hood.