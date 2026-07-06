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A brand-new release of Hannah Montana Linux features a KDE Plasma 6 base and a lot of pink
Quoting: A brand-new release of Hannah Montana Linux features a KDE Plasma 6 base and a lot of pink —
The Linux community is full of distro creativity. Some distros are created to solve a specific problem, while others are made for fun. Back in 2009, the world bore witness to the majesty that was Hannah Montana Linux, and while it was intended as a joke, it was surprisingly functional. We even gave it a try in 2025, although getting it running after all those years was tricky.
If you missed out and you're craving a Linux distro that's very, very pink, then I have some excellent news for you. Someone has made a modern-day release of Hannah Montana Linux, and it has a modern-day version of KDE Plasma under the hood.
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Hannah Montana Linux gets modern remaster after nearly two decades — ‘Sweet niblets,’ new v26 is built on Debian with a re-skin of KDE Plasma
Say whaaaat? Hannah Montana Linux is back. The distro made as a tribute to the noughties Disney Channel sitcom for tweens and teens, featuring the eponymous secret pop star, was basically abandoned in 2009. Now it's back, with a modern kernel and about 18 years of patches, with the release of the Hannah Montana Linux v26.0 remaster by developer Noah Cagle.