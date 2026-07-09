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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2026



Quoting: An exciting future with the Librem 16 – Purism —

With the recent launch of the Librem 16, I’m excited. Clearly I’m excited to share this product with you, but that’s just the beginning. I’m excited for the future of technology. In a world where technology is increasingly designed to squeeze value out of users, it’s exciting to release a product that empowers us instead.

If you’re surprised that I’m excited about technology right now, that’s easy to understand. The trends are clear: for most companies, the sale of a device to you is only the beginning of the value extraction. Your attention is a commodity, one sold at market to the highest bidder.

Having control over your own tools inhibits that value extraction, so that’s going away too. Want to log in to your computer? You have to ask other peoples’ computers in a far-off data center if that’s OK. Want to send a picture to a friend? Hopefully the corporate oversight team has approved that app. Want to start a business and share your app with your family? You’ll need permission for that too, and take care not to impinge on the billionaires’ value extraction tools.