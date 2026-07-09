Free and Open Source Software

The term gapless playback can sometimes cause confusion. It simply means that one track flows into the next without a pause, allowing seamless transitions between songs. This is particularly important for albums designed so that tracks run together. And it is by no means limited to classical music. Electronic music, concept albums, and progressive rock can all be badly disrupted when artificial gaps are inserted between tracks.

For me, gapless playback is close to essential. If a music player does not support it, there is a very good chance it will go straight in the bin, regardless of how impressive its other features might be.

When I reviewed Trix Player back in February 2026, I lamented the absence of gapless playback. The developer recently contacted me to let me know that support for gapless playback has now been added, so I’ve taken the opportunity to revisit the music player.

This follow-up review should be read alongside my original review.

CachyOS is now the Linux distribution I use for most of my software evaluation. Trix Player is available through the Arch User Repository (AUR).