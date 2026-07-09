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Free and Open Source Software
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Flyline - Bash plugin that replaces Readline
Flyline is a Bash plugin that replaces Readline with a modern command-line editing experience.
It is written in Rust and runs in the same process as Bash.
This is free and open source software.
tui-realm - framework for Ratatui
tui-realm is a framework for Ratatui designed to simplify the development of terminal user interfaces.
Inspired by React and Elm, it lets developers build reusable components with properties and states.
Components communicate with the user interface engine through messages and events, while a View handles mounting, unmounting, focus, and event forwarding. The project also provides a standard library with convenience wrappers for Ratatui widgets.
This is free and open source software.
Plasma Keyboard - virtual keyboard
Plasma Keyboard is a virtual keyboard based on Qt Virtual Keyboard designed to integrate with the Plasma desktop environment.
It wraps Qt Virtual Keyboard in a window and uses the input-method-v1 Wayland protocol to communicate with the compositor and function as an input method.
This is free and open source software.
Revisited: Trix Player – Linux music player
The term gapless playback can sometimes cause confusion. It simply means that one track flows into the next without a pause, allowing seamless transitions between songs. This is particularly important for albums designed so that tracks run together. And it is by no means limited to classical music. Electronic music, concept albums, and progressive rock can all be badly disrupted when artificial gaps are inserted between tracks.
For me, gapless playback is close to essential. If a music player does not support it, there is a very good chance it will go straight in the bin, regardless of how impressive its other features might be.
When I reviewed Trix Player back in February 2026, I lamented the absence of gapless playback. The developer recently contacted me to let me know that support for gapless playback has now been added, so I’ve taken the opportunity to revisit the music player.
This follow-up review should be read alongside my original review.
CachyOS is now the Linux distribution I use for most of my software evaluation. Trix Player is available through the Arch User Repository (AUR).
AppCUI-rs - fast, cross-platform Rust library
AppCUI-rs is a fast, cross-platform Rust library for building modern text-based user interfaces.
It combines a low-level console engine for input, colours and rendering with a rich toolkit of ready-made controls.
The library supports a wide range of widgets, flexible layouts, menus, toolbars, predefined dialogs and colour themes. It offers Linux support through ncurses as well as alternative backends including CrossTerm.
This is free and open source software.
Flow - terminal dashboard for real-time network throughput
Flow is a terminal dashboard focused on real-time network throughput.
It provides a clean, responsive view of download and upload speeds without the additional system metrics found in general-purpose system monitors.
The interface adapts to the available terminal dimensions and offers multiple display modes ranging from a full dashboard to single-line output suitable for status bars.
This is free and open source software.
Sayfa - simple, extensible static site generator
Sayfa is a simple, extensible static site generator built in Elixir.
It uses convention over configuration and lets you bring your own content, theme, and configuration while Sayfa handles the site build.
This is free and open source software.
msgscript - function and application server
msgscript is a function and application server designed to run Lua functions and small web applications.
It offers a self-hosted, Lambda-like environment with support for message-driven and HTTP workloads.
This is free and open source software.
mastotui - distraction-free terminal client for Mastodon
mastotui is a minimal, distraction-free terminal client for Mastodon built with Ratatui.
It lets you read your home timeline and interact with posts without leaving the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Generic DAW - cross-platform digital audio workstation
Generic DAW is an early-in-development, cross-platform digital audio workstation (DAW) built in Rust.
The project aims to provide a modern environment for digital audio production.
This is free and open source software.
static-file-server - tiny, simple static file server
static-file-server is a tiny, simple static file server that uses environment variables or a YAML file for configuration. It can be deployed as a standalone binary or run in a Docker container.
The software offers configurable directory listings, index file serving, TLS support, URL path prefixes, referrer filtering, and key-based access control.
This is free and open source software.
Astral - static site generator
Astral is a static site generator for Elixir applications.
It keeps site configuration, content modelling, and routing in Elixir, while Volt handles TypeScript, CSS, assets, development serving, and hot module replacement.
Build documentation, blogs, marketing pages, and content sites with Elixir configuration and templates. The default toolchain does not require Node.js or a separate bundler process.
This is free and open source software.
Putzen - remove build and dependency artifacts
Putzen is a command-line utility that helps keep disks clean by removing build and dependency artifacts. It uses file and folder rules to identify projects and safely clean generated directories.
It supports Rust, JavaScript, and CMake projects, and performs cleanup operations in parallel where supported by the file system.
This is free and open source software.
MAGDA - digital audio workstation
MAGDA is a digital audio workstation (DAW) built for automation, transformation, and fast musical iteration. It combines audio and MIDI production tools with an integrated AI assistant that translates natural language commands into actions within the application.
The software is built with C++20, JUCE, and Tracktion Engine. It provides arrangement, session, and mixer views together with a flexible modulation system and nestable processing racks.
This is free and open source software.
Roda - routing tree web toolkit for Ruby
Roda is a routing tree web toolkit for Ruby.
It uses a routing tree to help developers write simple, DRY applications with explicit control flow and low per-request overhead.
Roda is built entirely around plugins, making the framework highly extensible. It supports composing Rack applications and encourages immutability for improved reliability and thread safety.
This is free and open source software.
Superstatic - enhanced static web server
Superstatic is an enhanced static web server designed for modern web applications. It offers straightforward static file serving together with features for single-page applications, clean URLs, redirects, rewrites, custom headers, and caching.
The software can be used from the command line or integrated into Node.js applications as Connect middleware or a standalone server. Configuration is handled with a JSON file, including support for Firebase Hosting-style configuration.
This is free and open source software.
OSPRay - scalable and portable ray tracing engine
OSPRay is a scalable and portable ray tracing engine designed for high-performance, high-fidelity visualisation.
It provides a rendering library for building interactive applications supporting both surface- and volume-based visualisations.
The engine targets systems ranging from laptops and workstations to HPC compute nodes. It supports Intel Architecture CPUs, Intel Xe GPUs, and AArch64/ARM64 CPUs, and builds on technologies including Embree, Open VKL, and Open Image Denoise.
This is free and open source software.
PTerm - Go library
PTerm is a Go library that makes terminal output look better and more informative.
It offers a rich set of reusable components for command-line applications, including charts, progress bars, spinners, tables, trees, prompts, menus, live areas, panels, and colourful logs.
The library works without configuration, but developers can customise printers, colours, themes, layouts, and interactive elements to suit their own terminal applications.
This is free and open source software.
AFFiNE - all-in-one workspace
AFFiNE is an all-in-one workspace that brings together documents, whiteboards, tables, and knowledge management.
It offers a local-first approach to productivity and is positioned as an alternative to applications such as Notion and Miro.
The software combines writing, drawing, and planning in a unified workspace. Documents and whiteboards are merged, letting you place rich text, sticky notes, embedded web pages, databases, linked pages, shapes, and other content on an edgeless canvas.
This is free and open source software.
Jackdaw - keyboard-focused digital audio workstation
Jackdaw is a keyboard-focused digital audio workstation (DAW) designed to offer a direct, responsive, and tactile way to record, edit, and create music.
The software is built around keyboard commands, although most operations can also be performed with the mouse. Jackdaw supports multitrack audio recording, MIDI, automation, effects, audio routing, and a built-in synthesizer.
Jackdaw is a work in progress and has not received an official release.
This is free and open source software.
Tableau - static site generator for Elixir
Tableau is a static site generator for Elixir.
It provides a flexible foundation for building sites with layouts and pages written as Elixir modules and supports a choice of markup languages and asset tooling.
Tableau offers extensions, live browser reloading, static assets, dynamic or file-based data, and built-in handling for common website features including posts, RSS feeds, sitemaps, tags, and SEO.
This is free and open source software.
Rage - API-first Ruby web framework
Rage is an API-first Ruby web framework that combines the developer experience of Rails with fiber-based concurrency. You write standard synchronous Ruby code while Rage handles concurrency, running APIs, background jobs, and real-time communication in a unified runtime.
The framework uses Rails compatibility as a foundation while providing backend primitives designed for modern API systems.
This is free and open source software.