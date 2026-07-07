news
OpenSSH 10.4 Released
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Undeadly ☛ OpenSSH 10.4/10.4p1 released!
From the Release Notes: [...]
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OpenSSH ☛ [openssh-unix-announce] Announce: OpenSSH 10.4 released
Once again, we would like to thank the OpenSSH community for their continued support of the project, especially those who contributed code or patches, reported bugs, tested snapshots or donated to the project. More information on donations may be found at: https://www.openssh.com/donations.html
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OpenSSH ☛ openssh.org/txt/release-10.4
This release contains a number of security fixes as well as general bugfixes and a couple of new features.