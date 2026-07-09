Good news for Linux Mint fans: Full Wayland support is coming to Cinnamon

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Wireshark 4.6.7 Released with Updated Protocol Support, Bug and Security Fixes

Coming a month and a half after Wireshark 4.6.6, the Wireshark 4.6.7 release updates support for the ALC, BACapp, C2P, Catapult DCT2000, COTP, CSN.1, DCERPC, DCERPC MAPI, DCERPC NSPI, DNS, DVB-S2-TABLE, eDonkey, EPL, FC ELS, FMP/NOTIFY, H.265, HiPerConTracer, IEEE 802.11, LLS, MEGACO, MIH, MPEG DSM-CC, MS-WSP, RELOAD, SGP.32, SSH, STANAG 4607, UMTS FP, WOWW, and Z39.50 protocols.

GStreamer 1.28.5 Multimedia Framework Adds Support for H.266/VVC Decoding

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.4, the GStreamer 1.28.5 release is here to add support for H.266/VVC decoding to the gopbuffer element, fix subtitle green flickering with VA decoders on AMD GPUs, improve HEVC with alpha decoding in the H.265 decoder, and add ts-clocksync to the threadshare element.

Linux Mint’s Cinnamon 6.8 Desktop Environment Will Fully Support Wayland

The Linux Mint devs have been working hard on making Cinnamon’s Wayland session as stable as possible, and it looks like Cinnamon 6.8 will finally remove the “experimental” status of the Wayland session and fully support Wayland. Here are some of the features they’ve implemented so far:

Proton 11 Officially Released with Support for More Games Running on Linux

Based on Wine 11, Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, From Dust, Blaite, and Dino Crisis 2.

KDE Plasma 6.6.6 Released with Numerous Bug Fixes and Various Improvements

Coming two months after KDE Plasma 6.6.5, the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release is a bugfix one that addresses numerous issues, including a clipboard-related issue that could make XWayland-using apps lag or freeze after locking the screen.

TUXEDO Computers Plans to Rebase TUXEDO OS on Debian Testing

Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today that they plan to rebase their TUXEDO OS distribution on Debian GNU/Linux, moving away from Ubuntu, but still shipping a custom KDE Plasma desktop environment.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO showcases new IoT devices with ESP32-C5 and Nordic nRF52840 MCUs

LILYGO has listed two compact development boards for wireless IoT applications: the T-Display C5, a small ESP32-C5-based board with a color LCD and dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and the T-Echo Card, a rugged LoRa-enabled device with GNSS, Bluetooth, NFC, solar charging, and an IP66-rated enclosure.

WINSYSTEMS SBC-477 PowerTier Series delivers Raptor Lake performance in a rugged SBC design

WINSYSTEMS’ SBC-477 PowerTier Series is a family of compact rugged single board computers for industrial and MIL/COTS applications, combining 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processors with DDR5 memory, dual Ethernet, Mini PCIe expansion, TPM 2.0 security, and extended-temperature operation.

Internet Society

The Organizations on the Front Lines of a Safer Internet Need Our Help

When telling the story of the Internet, people often place emphasis on notable entrepreneurs and tech companies and the economic value they create. But that’s just part of the story. An often-forgotten part is how much the Internet owes its design and success to the work of nonprofits, researchers, standards bodies, civil society groups, and public-interest institutions that believed the network should work for everyone.

news

Good news for Linux Mint fans: Full Wayland support is coming to Cinnamon

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2026

Linux Mint

Quoting: Good news for Linux Mint fans: Full Wayland support is coming to Cinnamon - Neowin —

As we settle well into the new month, the Linux Mint team has released a new update on the state of the project detailing work done last month.

Read On!

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