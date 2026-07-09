Good news for Linux Mint fans: Full Wayland support is coming to Cinnamon

Coming a month and a half after Wireshark 4.6.6, the Wireshark 4.6.7 release updates support for the ALC, BACapp, C2P, Catapult DCT2000, COTP, CSN.1, DCERPC, DCERPC MAPI, DCERPC NSPI, DNS, DVB-S2-TABLE, eDonkey, EPL, FC ELS, FMP/NOTIFY, H.265, HiPerConTracer, IEEE 802.11, LLS, MEGACO, MIH, MPEG DSM-CC, MS-WSP, RELOAD, SGP.32, SSH, STANAG 4607, UMTS FP, WOWW, and Z39.50 protocols.
Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.4, the GStreamer 1.28.5 release is here to add support for H.266/VVC decoding to the gopbuffer element, fix subtitle green flickering with VA decoders on AMD GPUs, improve HEVC with alpha decoding in the H.265 decoder, and add ts-clocksync to the threadshare element.
Based on Wine 11, Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, From Dust, Blaite, and Dino Crisis 2.