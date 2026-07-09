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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2026



Quoting: Collabora Office 26.04 Takes On Open Source's Office Disrupter Wannabes - FOSS Force —

It’s been almost exactly a month since we told you about the release of Collabora CODE 26.04 as the latest free community version of Collabora Online. Last week, the company released Collabora Office 26.04 for those who want to do away with the cloud and access the software locally. It’s open source, available for Windows, Linux (as a flatpak or snap).

Who is it for? The UK-based company behind it would probably tell you it’s for anybody who’s looking for a full featured productivity suite. It’s likely going to be most appealing to those using Collabora Online through a company Nextcloud portal at work, who would like to have the same software available on a home computer without having to run a server or find a host.

It offers similar features to LibreOffice, on which it’s based, as well as to Euro-Office, OnlyOffice, and (heaven forbid!) MS Office.