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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2026



Quoting: I've used Linux for 30 years - here's how I'd rank DistroWatch's top 10 | ZDNET —

I visit DistroWatch every day. I find the site an invaluable resource for keeping up with what's happening in the world of Linux distributions. Not only can I see what new releases are available and even view random distributions, but I can also check out which distributions are being viewed through the site's ranking system.

I've shared my take on what that ranking system really means, and even though I see those rankings differently than most, I still find it useful.

A few days ago, as I was looking at the list, I started reordering it according to my experience and opinion. As you probably expected, the ranking I came up with was quite different from the one on the page.