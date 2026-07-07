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KDE Plasma 6.6.6 Released with Numerous Bug Fixes and Various Improvements
Coming two months after KDE Plasma 6.6.5, the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release is a bugfix one that addresses numerous issues, including a clipboard-related issue that could make XWayland-using apps lag or freeze after locking the screen.
KDE Plasma 6.6.6 also fixes a KWin crash that occurred when some apps opened dialogs and pop-ups in non-standard ways, a regression in the icon displayed by the Networks widget for VLAN networks, and a Qt regression that caused job progress notifications to remain visible on screen until explicitly dismissed.