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Wireshark 4.6.7 Released with Updated Protocol Support, Bug and Security Fixes
Coming a month and a half after Wireshark 4.6.6, the Wireshark 4.6.7 release updates support for the ALC, BACapp, C2P, Catapult DCT2000, COTP, CSN.1, DCERPC, DCERPC MAPI, DCERPC NSPI, DNS, DVB-S2-TABLE, eDonkey, EPL, FC ELS, FMP/NOTIFY, H.265, HiPerConTracer, IEEE 802.11, LLS, MEGACO, MIH, MPEG DSM-CC, MS-WSP, RELOAD, SGP.32, SSH, STANAG 4607, UMTS FP, WOWW, and Z39.50 protocols.
Wireshark 4.6.7 also updates support for the Android Logcat, BLF, DBS Etherwatch, Netlog, and pcapng capture files, fixes crashes with the Catapult DCT2000 protocol dissector, pcapng file parser, SSH protocol dissector, TLS ECH decryption, DBS Etherwatch file parser, Ciscodump extcap, UMTS FP protocol dissector, Z39.50 protocol dissector, and IEEE 802.11 protocol dissector.