Coming a month and a half after Wireshark 4.6.6, the Wireshark 4.6.7 release updates support for the ALC, BACapp, C2P, Catapult DCT2000, COTP, CSN.1, DCERPC, DCERPC MAPI, DCERPC NSPI, DNS, DVB-S2-TABLE, eDonkey, EPL, FC ELS, FMP/NOTIFY, H.265, HiPerConTracer, IEEE 802.11, LLS, MEGACO, MIH, MPEG DSM-CC, MS-WSP, RELOAD, SGP.32, SSH, STANAG 4607, UMTS FP, WOWW, and Z39.50 protocols.

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.4, the GStreamer 1.28.5 release is here to add support for H.266/VVC decoding to the gopbuffer element, fix subtitle green flickering with VA decoders on AMD GPUs, improve HEVC with alpha decoding in the H.265 decoder, and add ts-clocksync to the threadshare element.

The Linux Mint devs have been working hard on making Cinnamon’s Wayland session as stable as possible, and it looks like Cinnamon 6.8 will finally remove the “experimental” status of the Wayland session and fully support Wayland. Here are some of the features they’ve implemented so far:

Based on Wine 11, Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, From Dust, Blaite, and Dino Crisis 2.

Coming two months after KDE Plasma 6.6.5, the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release is a bugfix one that addresses numerous issues, including a clipboard-related issue that could make XWayland-using apps lag or freeze after locking the screen.