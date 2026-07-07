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GL.iNet Comet X Quad-Port Remote KVM with PoE and 4K HDMI

GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.

Axiomtek MANO330 SBC features Intel N97/N150, HDMI, VGA, and LVDS

Axiomtek’s MANO330 is a coming-soon Thin Mini-ITX single-board computer designed around Intel Processor N97 and N150 options, with DDR5 memory, multiple display interfaces, dual LAN, and M.2 expansion for compact embedded systems.

Solid Sands webinar to cover C++ multithreading qualification with SuperGuard

Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, will host a July 8 webinar titled “SuperGuard: Comprehensive Testing for C++ Multi-Threading Primitives,” focused on C++ multithreading qualification for safety-critical software.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 5th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

BleachBit 6.0.2 Adds Support for Cleaning AI Models from Google Chrome

Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.

DXVK 3.0.1 Brings Improvements for Fallout 3, Black Mesa, and Empire Earth 2

DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2026

Wales

Updated This Past Day

  1. Obscene Contradiction in Microsoft's Layoffs Tally ("Official" Numbers Do Not Add Up)
    Notice how they treat "LinkedIn" as separate
  2. Confirmed: Microsoft Layoffs Come in Two Waves, Just Like Last Summer
    To us, what stands out is the admission from Microsoft that there are two (or more) waves
  3. Links 06/07/2026: Artists Reject Slop (or Even de Facto Bribes to Market/Endorse Slop)
    Links for the day
  4. The Media Needs to Speak of Slop as a Climate Issue Like It Did With Bitcoin
    But the slop industry keeps paying the media to play along with the hype

    New

  5. SLAPP Censorship - Part 130 Out of 200: Jealousy, Envy, Hubris
    This site is primarily about Free software
  6. Gemini Links 06/07/2026: Still Mostly Dry, GoToSocial, and More
    Links for the day
  7. European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Effective Dispute Resolution… But Not For EPO Staff
    Slovenia fielded one of the few Administrative Council delegations which managed to maintain its own independent line against the tyrannical EPOnian "Sun King"
  8. Community Sites Need Genuine Collaboration and True Autonomy
    People who want to communicate, federate and organise for effective change need to evolve
  9. Free Software Foundation (FSF) Covers Quibble, Free Software for Secure Communications, in the FSF Summer Bulletin
    The Georgia Tech folks are bringing Free software education and contributions to one of the better known Computer Science hubs in the US
  10. Microsoft Layoffs Include Windows, Bing, Slop (CoPilot etc.) and There Will More More Rounds (or Waves) to Come
    "43% of Xbox laid off"
  11. Preserving Comments About the Real IBM Before They Get Deleted
    IBM in the 1980s is not what it is right now
  12. Cybershow on "Escaping Prisons For Your Mind"
    "THE CYBER SHOW: Stealing technofascism's boots, and stomping on its own face with them."
  13. The Media Talks a Lot About XBox Layoffs, a Closer Look at the Data Show Microsoft 'Bloodbath'
    'Bloodbath' is the term insiders use
  14. Links 06/07/2026: At Least 20% Staff Reduction in XBox (Microsoft), Taiwan Sees Uptick in Chinese Aggression/Provocation, Senator Rodante Marcoleta Arrested
    Links for the day
  15. In Praise of the UK's Stance on Free Speech (but Some Reservations)
    At the moment there is a healthy discussion going on with the objective of disrupting attacks on British press
  16. Exposing Corruption at the European Patent Office (EPO), a Call for More Whistleblowers
    We predict that, provided enough whistleblowers speak out, António "the unready" won't even finish his current term
  17. Leaving Our Pets for Several Days
    This week our pets will be worried that "mommy and daddy" are away
  18. Dating Trees and Dating 'Apps'
    several high-profile stories in the news about scandals in "dating apps"
  19. DW Documentary About Julian Assange Turns 2
    It was released just days after Assange had turned 53 and about two weeks after he had left the UK
  20. Independent Media is the Only Form of Legitimate Media
    Independent media is, indeed, what we need to demand more of
  21. The Story of the European Patent Office (EPO) Wagging the Dog (EU)
    The aim of the series is to properly inform the world - not just Europeans - how Europe's second-largest institution is run [...] How did a corporate hub of monopolies become so detached from the Rule of Law?
  22. GNU/Linux Up to New High in Libya, Windows Down to All-Time Low
    GNU/Linux touches 5% there, based on statCounter
  23. SLAPP Censorship - Part 129 Out of 200: Iranian Tactics
    Hunger for revenge compels people to do overzealous, irrational things
  24. Quiet Week
    Many in the US are still enjoying an extended weekend
  25. IBM's Fall
    IBM's fate is closely connected to that of the Free software movement because of the salaries
  26. Social Dialogue at the European Patent Office (EPO) is Dead, the Strikes and Work Stoppage-Like Actions Carry on
    What next for the EPO?
  27. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  28. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 05, 2026
    IRC logs for Sunday, July 05, 2026
  29. Links 05/07/2026: Shadows of the Upper Peninsula and 2026 Old Computer Challenge
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-06-30 to 2026-07-06
    4394 /irc.shtml
    3610 /index.shtml
    2559 /browse/latest.shtml
    2077 /browse/index.shtml
    2051 /n/2026/07/01/Gary_Smith_Says_Brett_Wilson_LLP_Engages_in_SLAPP_Against_Him_O.shtml
    1783 /n/2026/07/01/Brett_Wilson_LLP_Has_Just_Lost_a_Case_of_Its_Biggest_Client_IN_.shtml
    1604 /n/2026/07/01/Links_01_07_2026_Apple_and_Microsoft_Price_Hikes_Political_Catc.shtml
    1006 /n/2026/01/07/Projection_Tactics_Part_II_Causing_Serious_Harm_to_Many_People_.shtml
    953 /n/2026/07/01/The_Microsoft_Owned_Media_Shows_What_Spin_Microsoft_Will_Use_Am.shtml
    942 /about.shtml
    893 /n/2026/07/02/Links_02_07_2026_Microsoft_May_be_Shutting_Down_5_Studios_Slop_.shtml
    879 /n/2026/06/30/Communities_Need_Strong_Leadership_Not_Dictators_Like_IBM.shtml
    838 /n/2026/05/21/More_Microsoft_Layoffs_on_the_Way_June_and_July_2026.shtml
    796 /n/2026/06/05/Rumour_That_Layoffs_at_Microsoft_Will_Kick_Off_on_July_1st_2026.shtml
    786 /n/2026/07/02/Attacks_on_the_Sites.shtml
    754 /n/2026/06/25/Microsoft_s_Mass_Layoffs_Have_Already_Begun_Could_Not_Wait_Til_.shtml
    744 /intro.shtml
    727 /n/2026/06/04/Mass_Layoffs_Expected_at_Microsoft_in_July_2026.shtml
    693 /n/2026/06/30/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    674 /n/2026/06/22/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_114_Out_of_200_Thousands_Articles_to_Come.shtml
    673 /n/2026/06/30/Massive_EPO_Demonstration_Today.shtml
    653 /n/2026/06/21/Cybersecurity_Does_Not_Mean_Asking_Microsoft_for_Permission_to_.shtml
    652 /n/2026/07/02/Japan_s_Share_of_GNU_Linux_Has_More_Than_Doubled.shtml
    645 /n/2026/06/23/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_116_Out_of_200_5_Years_of_Multiparty_Lawf.shtml
    645 /n/2026/06/30/Media_Says_Microsoft_s_XBox_Layoffs_May_be_Record_Breaking.shtml
    642 /n/2026/07/02/Not_Tolerating_Death_Threats.shtml
    640 /n/2026/01/22/Five_Years_Ago_After_We_Broke_the_Story_About_Richard_Stallman_.shtml
    633 /n/2026/06/22/Internally_Important_Externally_Irrelevant_IBM_in_a_Nutshell.shtml
    625 /n/2026/07/01/The_Media_is_Shooting_Its_Own_Foot_by_Peddling_Slop_and_Spam.shtml
    621 /n/2026/07/04/Links_04_07_2026_Busy_Squirrel_Independence_Day_Celebrations_Pa.shtml
    618 /n/2026/07/03/The_Cyber_Show_s_Andy_and_Helen_Confronting_Upgrades.shtml
    617 /n/2026/06/22/Microsoft_Can_t_Even_Wait_Until_July_Shutdowns_and_Layoffs_Alre.shtml
    617 /n/2026/07/01/Paying_Severance_to_Staff_Laid_Off_by_Microsoft_Too_Expensive_f.shtml
    615 /n/2026/07/03/10_Years_Since_the_World_Lost_Ian_Murdock.shtml
    609 /n/2026/06/23/Now_a_Word_From_Our_Sponsor.shtml
    605 /n/2026/06/30/Patents_Are_Not_Cash_Cows.shtml
    600 /n/2026/07/03/Who_or_What_is_Nadeko.shtml
    598 /n/2026/06/21/IBM_Pays_the_Media_and_Cons_Some_Journalists_Into_Participating.shtml
    591 /n/2026/07/04/American_Independence_Needs_Independent_Media.shtml
    587 /n/2026/07/04/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    583 /n/2026/06/22/Links_22_06_2026_Ubisoft_Co_founder_Dies_Americans_Have_Turned_.shtml
    581 /n/2026/06/23/Links_23_06_2026_Apple_Price_Hikes_and_Technical_Debt_in_Slop.shtml
    576 /n/2026/07/03/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_Operation_Monte_Titano_Micro_.shtml
    574 /n/2026/07/02/Links_02_07_2026_China_Ethnic_Unity_Law_a_Global_Threat_EU_Impo.shtml
    569 /n/2026/07/01/GNU_Linux_Reaches_6_in_North_America.shtml
    563 /n/2026/07/01/DRM_and_Ownership.shtml
    561 /n/2026/07/01/Techrights_Never_Defended_Rapists.shtml
    559 /n/2026/07/03/The_Register_MS_Covers_AI_Because_It_Gets_Paid_to.shtml
    559 /n/2026/07/01/Gaming_Companies_Help_Promote_Rootkits_Anticheat_and_Help_Micro.shtml
    555 /n/2026/07/01/The_Register_MS_Paid_For_SPAM_Advocating_Chinese_Colonialism_in.shtml
    553 /n/2026/07/03/Independence_and_Software_Freedom.shtml
    552 /n/2026/06/30/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Series_Photo_Ops_Galore_and_Suspicio.shtml
    548 /n/2026/07/01/Microsoft_Layoffs_Are_an_Investment.shtml
    540 /n/2026/07/01/Slop_Gives_No_Real_Edge_It_s_Just_Falsely_Marketed_That_Way_FOM.shtml
    537 /n/2026/07/01/Microsoft_May_be_Losing_10_000_Workers_This_Month.shtml
    534 /n/2026/07/03/The_European_Patent_Office_s_EPO_Crisis_Week_Ends_Today_the_Res.shtml
    532 /n/2026/07/02/statCounter_GNU_Linux_Has_Risen_to_All_Time_High_of_6_Worldwide.shtml
    529 /n/2026/07/01/Links_01_07_2026_Bending_Spoons_Makes_an_Exit_Going_Public_US_S.shtml
    528 /n/2026/07/01/GNU_Linux_Measured_at_4_4_by_statCounter_Even_More_by_analytics.shtml
    527 /n/2026/07/05/Not_Everything_Should_be_Electric.shtml
    522 /n/2026/07/01/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux 7.2-rc2
It's Sunday afternoon, and rc2 is out. Things look very normal - it's not a small rc2, but it's in line with recent releases, and slightly smaller than rc2 was in 7.1.
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