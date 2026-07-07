news
Games: Steam Deck, Steam Machine, and Godot 4.8 Dev 1
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Feed the Pit - 2026-07-05 Edition
Between 2026-06-28 and 2026-07-05 we selected 2 newly released games that are rated as Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. That’s a very low number, but one of them, Feed the Pit, seems to be a very well made indie horror game.
-
It's FOSS ☛ You Can Now Craft E-Ink Faceplates for the Steam Machine
Valve has quietly open-sourced the design files for the Inkterface project, which uses an ESP32 board.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.8 dev 1
The cycle begins anew