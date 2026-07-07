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TUXEDO Computers Plans to Rebase TUXEDO OS on Debian Testing
Until now, TUXEDO OS was based on the latest Ubuntu LTS release, and people have been asking when an Ubuntu 26.04 LTS rebase is planned, but the Linux hardware vendor did not provide a concrete timeline, and today we know why. They want to replace the Ubuntu LTS base with Debian Testing.
Why the change? Well, TUXEDO OS always followed a hybrid release model where it shipped with the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment and up-to-date core apps, but the underlying system wasn’t getting newer packages, since Ubuntu LTS releases mostly focus on stability rather than on bleeding-edge.