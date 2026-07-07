DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.

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Solid Sands, an Amsterdam-based provider of compiler and library testing technology, will host a July 8 webinar titled “SuperGuard: Comprehensive Testing for C++ Multi-Threading Primitives,” focused on C++ multithreading qualification for safety-critical software.

GL.iNet’s Comet X is a quad-port remote KVM designed for centralized management of up to four servers or PCs. The device features browser- or app-based remote access, Power over Ethernet, 4K HDMI passthrough, local console access, and onboard storage for system images or recovery files.

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TUXEDO Computers Plans to Rebase TUXEDO OS on Debian Testing

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 07, 2026



Until now, TUXEDO OS was based on the latest Ubuntu LTS release, and people have been asking when an Ubuntu 26.04 LTS rebase is planned, but the Linux hardware vendor did not provide a concrete timeline, and today we know why. They want to replace the Ubuntu LTS base with Debian Testing.

Why the change? Well, TUXEDO OS always followed a hybrid release model where it shipped with the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment and up-to-date core apps, but the underlying system wasn’t getting newer packages, since Ubuntu LTS releases mostly focus on stability rather than on bleeding-edge.

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