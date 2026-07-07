news
Games: Mario Kart World, Microsoft Mass Layoffs, OpenRCT, DXVK, and More
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Seth Michael Larson ☛ Mario Kart World and “seamless” media
Mario Kart World for the Nintendo Switch 2 adds a new unique game mechanic for the series where courses that neighbor each other in the sprawling world map can physically and thematically morph over a short transitionary “lap”.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Microsoft makes more job cuts as Xbox gets a reset with four studios going elsewhere | GamingOnLinux
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced today some more significant cuts at Microsoft / Xbox, with multiple studios being cut away but it's not all bad news.
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The Wall Street Journal ☛ Microsoft Is Cutting More Than 3,000 Jobs in Xbox Division
Microsoft will cut some 3,200 jobs from its Xbox videogames division as it restructures the struggling business.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Everything is player controlled in Strikers Club - a free to play football game releasing July 17 | GamingOnLinux
With every player on the pitch being human-controlled, Strikers Club could be an interesting one for sports fans who like skill-based physics games.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab some great games in the Summer Games Done Quick 2026 Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Summer Games Done Quick is back and there's a new Humble Bundle to go with it that supports Doctors Without Borders.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Try the new demo for Dunderbeck, an inventory-management auto-battler where you eat everything | GamingOnLinux
Fight everything and eat everything in Dunderbeck, an inventory-management auto-battler from the developers of Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Burn-9 is a political spy thriller that puts you behind Metal Gear styled codec calls | GamingOnLinux
Due out for release later this year - Burn-9 is an intriguing looking political spy thriller that's basically a reverse Metal Gear. The inspiration is clear, with the press release even mentioning it was made in the spirit of classics from Hideo Kojima and Tom Clancy.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.8.14 and SteamOS 3.8.22 Beta bring an essential WiFi fix and security improvements | GamingOnLinux
Over the weekend Valve released SteamOS 3.8.14 and SteamOS 3.8.22 Beta, due to a major annoyance with WiFi connections that got solved.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 engine 'OpenRCT2' adds auto detection of RCT2 and RCT1 Wine installs on Linux | GamingOnLinux
OpenRCT is an incredible open-source re-implementation of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, and now it's even easier to get it running on Linux. Easily one of the best game engine re-implementations ever made, keeping a true classic alive and well on modern platforms.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Simple GOG client for Linux Minigalaxy version 1.4.2 is out now | GamingOnLinux
If GOG is your main store - or all you use on Linux, then Minigalaxy might be a good fit for you as it keeps things simple. GOG still don't support Linux with GOG Galaxy (although that could change) so third-party open source apps like this fill a nice gap.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ D7VK 1.12 brings more CPU optimizations and fixes for retro Direct 3D games on Linux | GamingOnLinux
We just recently had DXVK 3.0.1 for some more modern Direct 3D game fixes on Linux and now we have D7VK 1.12 fixing up Direct3D 7, 6, 5 and 3. Linux continues to be the preservation platform for gaming!