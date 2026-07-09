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PipeWire 1.6.8 Improves JACK/MIDI Support for Ardour, SOFA Filter, and More
Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.7, the PipeWire 1.6.8 release fixes a data race in JACK’s jack_port_get_buffer() function that could cause lost MIDI events in the Ardour DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) when called from concurrent threads, and adds normalize and latency options to the SOFA filter.
PipeWire 1.6.8 also fixes a potential memory leak in the error path of the client-node module, improves filter-graph dynamic graph updates, fixes a potential leak when Bluetooth transport fails to start, and fixes issues with filter-graph volumes that were observed when the filter is loaded inside a node with hardware volume.