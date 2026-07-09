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GStreamer 1.28.5 Multimedia Framework Adds Support for H.266/VVC Decoding
Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.4, the GStreamer 1.28.5 release is here to add support for H.266/VVC decoding to the gopbuffer element, fix subtitle green flickering with VA decoders on AMD GPUs, improve HEVC with alpha decoding in the H.265 decoder, and add ts-clocksync to the threadshare element.
GStreamer 1.28.5 also brings negotiation fixes and improvements to the webrtcsink element, support for assigning PTS to output buffers in CBR mode to the MPEG-TS muxer, fixes AC-3 template caps in the MP4 muxer so that it can accept input from ac3parse, and uniformly handles EOS events.