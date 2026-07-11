GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have a web server that's using as much of your server's bandwidth as it can get and you would like it to use less bandwidth than that, so that you can get a word in edgewise (for backups, for example) or just because you don't feel like donating 1/10th of your outgoing bandwidth in apparent perpetuity to people who should be building local caches. There are various ways you might do this, for example using FreeBSD pf on your perimeter firewall, but the lowest impact and risk option is to do it on the (Linux) web server itself with tc(8), the Linux traffic control system. Conveniently I've already done a tiny bit with tc to fight bufferbloat latency.