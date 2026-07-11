By the end of this guide, you should have:

• A list of legitimate services that send email for your domain

• SPF reviewed and cleaned up

• DKIM enabled for major senders

• DMARC published in monitoring mode first

• A path toward quarantine or reject once legitimate mail aligns

• A validation test using real messages

This is for domain owners, creators, small teams, homelab folks, and anyone who uses a custom domain for email.