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Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.7, the PipeWire 1.6.8 release fixes a data race in JACK’s jack_port_get_buffer() function that could cause lost MIDI events in the Ardour DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) when called from concurrent threads, and adds normalize and latency options to the SOFA filter.

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The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue, and KDE Frameworks 6.28 adds support for converting between watt-hours, kilowatt-hours, and other similar energy units in KRunner-powered search fields, and improves the alignment of thumbnail previews in open/save dialogs across KDE apps.

Imagine having to provide a government ID before downloading an app to clock in at work, submit homework, check the weather, or access your bank account. Under a new Texas law, that could become a reality for millions of people.

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Hot Match in Northern Europe

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2026



Or in north America, but involving European teams

It's almost like a perfect day for a football match today. The Manchester-born Norwegian striker will be the most recognisable opponent and England is a small step away from history. The good weather encourages many people to drink outdoors and some will be travelling to take advantage of the weekend's break.

Tux Machines is gradually getting back to a normal publication pace. The site has taken no meaningful break for a very long time. █

Image source: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford celebrates after his superb display in the win against Mexico at The Azteca.