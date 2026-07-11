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Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Hackaday Podcast, BSD Now, and More
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Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 874: Really, We Do PDFs
This week Jonathan chats with Andrea Gallo about RISC-V! What does it mean for RISC-V to be an Open ISA? Where is RISC-V popping up, and what’s the new frontier? Watch to find out!
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Pivot to AI ☛ I’m on Tech Report: Companies are killing themselves with AI
Isaac Pound from Times Radio’s Tech Report interviewed me this afternoon talking about AI and the job market — and it’s up already! 32 minutes of me talking quite fast. This came out super well.
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Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode Ep 377: Parallel Pixels, Wiggly Consoles, And Seven Segments
A stand-out hack of the week comes from [Bitluni], whose GPU made from thousands of cheap microcontrollers is on a scale we’ve never seen before. It’s an amazing project in itself, but the manufacturing and power consumption issues of so many processors running at the same time make for a discussion of their own.
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 671: Rage Against the Machine
The 40 Most Rage-Inducing Problems in Tech, ZFS vs Cep, Detecting and removing dangerous secrets on dev workstations before Shai-Hulud does and more...