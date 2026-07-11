news
today's howtos
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Richard Green ☛ Higgledy-Piggledy Static Site Templating
A friend recently asked me how they should do templating for their new static website.
Their website is small, only a handful of HTML pages, which don’t need to be updated regularly.
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Stefan Zweifel ☛ Modernizing My Dotfiles
The focus that day was on my dotfiles. I’ve been storing my settings in this repo for almost 10 years now, but a recent hardware defect[1] showed me how valuable it is to have an always-up-to-date version of them.
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Joshua Blais ☛ My (mis)Adventures in Soldering
Building your own keyboard is a rite of passage for those caught up in the ergonomic rabbit hole. So, it was only a matter of time before I went all the way and did so.
However, as a complete noob when it comes to soldering, I had a rough time getting started. I hope that this brief guide saves you hours of anguish!
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OSTechNix ☛ Essential Things to Back Up Before Reinstalling Linux
Before reinstalling Linux, you should back up more than just your Documents folder. Back up your personal files, browser profiles, SSH/GPG keys, dotfiles, app-specific data, installed package lists (including Flatpak/Snap), system-level config, network settings, and scheduled tasks etc. Most importantly, back up your 2FA recovery codes, since that's the one category you can't get back by reinstalling anything.
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Google ☛ Recovering Active ADFS Signing Keys via Machine DPAPI
As a result, recovery of the active ADFS token-signing private key may be achievable without direct interaction with LSASS memory or the live ADFS service process itself, potentially reducing visibility to security controls primarily focused on credential dumping or process-memory access behaviors.