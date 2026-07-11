news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Server
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Kubernetes Blog ☛ Announcing etcd v3.7.0 | Kubernetes
This release also includes new versions of the two core etcd dependencies, bbolt v1.5.0 and raft v3.7.0.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Dev ports Linux to Atari's notorious Jaguar console from 1993 — the first 64-bit console features 2MB of RAM, 13.3 MHz CPU, and Tom and Jerry co-processors; the Jag was notoriously difficult to program and flopped
A Spanish systems software developer has ported Linux to the Atari Jaguar console. To succeed at the task, cakehonolulu had to overcome severe memory limits, the lack of a memory management unit (MMU), and face off against a handful of unusual hardware quirks. A blog post from the dev tells us about the work to port Linux to this ill-fated 1993-launched flop, and happily ends in evidence that a working Linux kernel and BusyBox command line shell can be booted on the old Jag. Now Linux runs on both your cherished real hardware via cartridge, or in a Jaguar emulator.
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Graphics Stack
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GamingOnLinux ☛ xorg-server 21.1.24 and xwayland 24.1.13 released to fix more security issues | GamingOnLinux
More security issues were recently discovered with xorg-server 21.1.24 and xwayland 24.1.13 released to fix up the problems.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA 610.43.03 driver released for Linux with a vague changelog | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA just released Linux driver version 610.43.03, once again being rather vague about what has actually changed in it. This follows on from the bigger NVIDIA driver 610.43.02 that was released towards the end of May as part of their New Feature Branch.
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Applications
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TecMint ☛ herdr: A Terminal Tool for Managing Multiple AI Coding Agents
I tried using tmux status bars with custom scripts to track idle panes, and it worked to some extent, but it took time to set up and still couldn’t tell whether an agent was blocked or actively working. That’s exactly the problem herdr is designed to solve.
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TecMint ☛ Flyline: Add Syntax Highlighting, Fuzzy Search, and AI to Bash
That changed when a colleague shared his terminal during a screen-sharing session. I noticed his shell highlighted a broken pipe in red before he even pressed Enter, and he could fuzzy-search through his command history as easily as searching messages in Slack.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from July 3 to 9.
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Debian Family
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Homo Ludditus ☛ Is Ubuntu LTS a bad choice?
The good, the bad, and the ugly: [...]
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: deepin 25.2.0
The deepin project has published a new release of its Debian-based distribution. The new version, deepin 25.2.0, includes several desktop improvements and security updates: [...]
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu ☛ Managing Ubuntu on bare metal at scale
Bare metal remains essential for many environments: private clouds, Kubernetes clusters, AI infrastructure, edge sites, regulated platforms, and large Ubuntu estates. But operating physical infrastructure at scale is difficult when provisioning, patching, monitoring, and lifecycle management are handled by disconnected tools and manual processes.
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