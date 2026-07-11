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Mozilla Thunderbird and Firefox Leftovers
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Thunderbird ☛ Desktop settings research: what we learned from your feedback
A few weeks ago, we conducted hour-long conversations with 10 of our users to dig deep into how you manage your preferences and configurations in Thunderbird desktop. While this specific research cycle focused on the desktop experience, our ultimate goal is a holistic strategy that ensures our mobile settings feel like a natural extension of your workspace.
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Mozilla ☛ A new Firefox look, hidden features, and more
This month, we’re taking a look at what’s next for Firefox. From an upcoming visual refresh and a peek behind the new design system to hidden features you may never have used before. We’re also highlighting a recent Reddit AMA on the new Firefox product Roadmap and celebrating community contribution that’s making collaboration in Pontoon even better.
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Scott Garman ☛ ZenLinux Blog » Blog Archive » Configuring the GNOME Shell Panel with Firefox and Thunderbird Profiles
Mozilla’s Firefox web browser and Thunderbird e-mail clients have a little-known feature known as “Profiles.” Profiles allow you to create fully separate instances of these applications, each with their own customized config preferences and extensions.
I make heavy use of this feature to create separate Firefox profiles for my personal everyday web browser, work web browser, web development browser, etc. With Thunderbird, I use profiles to separate my personal vs. work email.
From the command line, invoking firefox or thunderbird with the -P option will bring up a dialog box, allowing you to chose between your existing profiles, or create/rename/delete profiles: [...]