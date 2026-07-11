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Free and Open Source Software
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Whelk - web API framework
Whelk is a web API framework built on top of the Kelp web framework. It is designed for developing self-documenting, correct and efficient REST APIs.
API code and specification are implemented together. Declared data schemas provide runtime validation while also supplying the information used to generate OpenAPI documentation.
This is free and open source software.
Sysboard - simple virtual keyboard for Wayland
Sysboard is a simple virtual keyboard for Wayland written using gtkmm 4. It provides an on-screen keyboard with configurable layouts and appearance.
The application can be configured by editing its source before compilation, using a configuration file, or passing command-line arguments. It also supports signals for manually showing, hiding, or toggling the keyboard.
This is free and open source software.
Reratui - modern reactive terminal user interface framework
Reratui is a modern reactive terminal user interface (TUI) framework for Rust. It brings a React-inspired component model and hooks system to terminal applications.
Built on top of Ratatui, Reratui offers a declarative approach to creating complex TUIs with state management, effects, event handling, and asynchronous operations.
This is free and open source software.