Content addressing identifies a piece of data by a cryptographic hash of its contents rather than by a name or a location. Two copies of the same bytes get the same identifier wherever they came from, a single changed bit produces a completely different one, and because the identifier is derived from the data itself it works as a lookup key and an integrity check at the same time.

I keep running into content addressing in package management, usually solving one problem at one layer, and I’ve been collecting the places it appears. A package manager content-addressed end to end would have its registry index, its package metadata, every released artifact, and the files inside them all named by hash, so any of it could be fetched from any source and verified locally. That idea has been floating around for as long as I’ve been paying attention, and several of the systems below get a long way towards it without any one of them yet covering the whole stack. This is a survey of the pieces as they exist today: what gets hashed, and what each hash is used for.