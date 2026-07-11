news
Games: Chess, Tempest Rising, and Lots More
-
Eric Matthes ☛ Exploring chess games
I've been really busy these past few weeks so I won't be showing any code in this post, but I will share some interesting visualizations that have come out of my first couple hours examining this database.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The great RTS game Tempest Rising has a big The Veti's Wrath DLC announced | GamingOnLinux
A full single-player expansion is coming to the great RTS game Tempest Rising. Titled The Veti's Wrath, you'll get some explosive new missions to play. In my initial review of the game I thought it was really good.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Transport Fever 3 devs showcase new Features and Vehicles | GamingOnLinux
Transport Fever 3 developers Urban Games along with their new publisher Paradox Interactive released a new First Look showcase of new Features and Vehicles. The game was previously confirmed to have Native Linux support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Build and manage a floating ship city on a sentient alien planet in Rogue Carrier | GamingOnLinux
Rogue Carrier looks and sounds awesome - publisher Hooded Horse sure know how to pick 'em. I couldn't wishlist this one fast enough.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld 1.0 is here with lots of new content | GamingOnLinux
While developer Pocketpair are still fighting off Nintendo, they've pushed out a huge upgrade for Palworld to bring it out of Early Access for the 1.0.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Machine and SteamOS compatibility ratings appear on Steam | GamingOnLinux
After a bit of a wait, Valve have now rolled out Steam Machine and SteamOS compatibility ratings to the Steam store and mobile app.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cloudbreaker has a demo that will hook you with an inventory management bullet heaven mixture | GamingOnLinux
Cloudbreaker is a recent fixation of mine for blending together the popularised bullet heaven elements from Vampire Survivors with inventory management.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stone Age 4x game Folk Emerging arrives August 26 | GamingOnLinux
If you want a new 4x strategy game perhaps you'll want to keep an eye on Folk Emerging - like a smaller version of Civilization in the Stone Age. There's a demo available on Steam that should work just fine with Proton on Linux / SteamOS systems and plenty of people seem to be enjoying the demo.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ratchet - Clank: Rift Apart also got a nice AMD FSR upgrade | GamingOnLinux
PlayStation Publishing upgraded the PC release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to bring with it new AMD FSR upgrades to hopefully give a smoother experience. That's in addition to also upgrading Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 and Miles Morales.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Spider-Man Remastered, Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2 all get AMD FSR upgrades | GamingOnLinux
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 were all given a little update recently to improve AMD FSR.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ New Steam Beta brings improvements for Steam Input, Remote Play, Steam Controller | GamingOnLinux
Having issues? The new Steam Beta might fix them with improvements to Steam Input, Remote Play and Steam Controller as well.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampirium: 1997 is a mysterious looking choice-filled minimalist immersive sim | GamingOnLinux
Vampirium: 1997 looks like nothing else. A minimalist story-rich immersive sim that's coming from Bithell Games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mortal Shell II set for release on August 20 | GamingOnLinux
If you love challenging combat - Mortal Shell II may be one for you to pick up when it arrives on August 20th. The release date was announced today along with a new trailer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NTE: Neverness to Everness released on Steam - works on SteamOS / Linux with a workaround | GamingOnLinux
NTE: Neverness to Everness is the latest bigger Anime gacha game to arrive on Steam from Perfect World Games / Hotta Studio and it can work on SteamOS / Linux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice has some essentials for July 2026 like Sea of Stars and Drop Duchy | GamingOnLinux
Humble Choice for July 2026 is out now and there's some really wonderful games included - this is one not to be missed.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 11.0-1 officially released to expand Windows games on SteamOS / Linux | GamingOnLinux
Valve just released Proton 11.0-1, a huge upgrade to their compatibility layer to run Windows games on SteamOS / Linux systems. Things bring various changes from Proton Experimental on top of various other fixes.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Open-world zombie survival sandbox Unturned source code released | GamingOnLinux
The popular open world zombie sandbox survival game Unturned just had the source code officially released.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ POSTAL spin-off 'Flesh - Wire' reveals new psychological horror gameplay | GamingOnLinux
Diving in deep to the roots of the POSTAL franchise, Running With Scissors plan to release Flesh & Wire sometime in 2027 and we have a new trailer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Alchemic Beasts has a fun sounding spin on creature collecting based on creature companionship | GamingOnLinux
Most creature collecting games have you simply battle to earn XP and level up, with Alchemic Beasts focusing more on companionship and relationships. That alone might be enough to make it feel real different to all the other similar looking games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Crown Siege, an incremental tower defense game has a fun demo worth a go | GamingOnLinux
Mixing together incremental systems with lots of upgrades while you defend a tower from goblins, Crown Siege is a fun little demo to give a try.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Aster League: 2179 is a kart-racing spin-off from the future racer BallisticNG | GamingOnLinux
Future racer BallisticNG is getting a kart-racing spin-off named Aster League: 2179, with you driving anti-gravity bikes. Could be a fun one to keep an eye on, as BallisticNG is one of the absolute best modern WipEout styled games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ PlayStation 2 emulator for Arm devices ARMSX2 gets an initial Linux release | GamingOnLinux
Bringing classic PlayStation 2 games to Arm, the ARMSX2 project has made an initial Linux release for testing across various systems. It's been supported on other systems like Android, iOS and macOS for a while - with the Linux release appearing on July 6th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Giant creature city builder The Wandering Village is getting a watery DLC | GamingOnLinux
The Wandering Village: The Last Leviathan is an upcoming water-themed DLC for the unique city builder that brings a whole lot of new content. This was actually announced last month which got swallowed up in various other events and emails - woops.