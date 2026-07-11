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Keep on Looking, There Are Better Choices Out There
Staying in London is expensive. Staying in London during Wimbledon matches is even more expensive. Staying anywhere when many places insist on apps, Web sites, and third parties is frustrating. When they penalise people for not using a "smart" "phone" and not sharing personal data it's simply unfair.
Yesterday we experienced some hardware issues in London, but those are looked after by a provider. London in summertime isn't just expensive; it's overcrowded and the excess heat can be detrimental to more than just people. A friend has explained that more cement, more asphalt, and more cars necessarily create more heat. But it is also to the south of us, closer to the equator.
There are many things - and more things over time - that intentionally "leave behind" people who turn down regressive, oppressive trends. However, stubborn rejection of human-hostile technology can yield or lead to businesses that treat people better. One thing we learned if that there are options out there which seem invisible and elusive; if found, however, they are worth the long search. █
Image source: A table