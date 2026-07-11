Imagine having to provide a government ID before downloading an app to clock in at work, submit homework, check the weather, or access your bank account. Under a new Texas law, that could become a reality for millions of people.

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.4, the GStreamer 1.28.5 release is here to add support for H.266/VVC decoding to the gopbuffer element, fix subtitle green flickering with VA decoders on AMD GPUs, improve HEVC with alpha decoding in the H.265 decoder, and add ts-clocksync to the threadshare element.

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.7, the PipeWire 1.6.8 release fixes a data race in JACK’s jack_port_get_buffer() function that could cause lost MIDI events in the Ardour DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) when called from concurrent threads, and adds normalize and latency options to the SOFA filter.

Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue, and KDE Frameworks 6.28 adds support for converting between watt-hours, kilowatt-hours, and other similar energy units in KRunner-powered search fields, and improves the alignment of thumbnail previews in open/save dialogs across KDE apps.

Coming less than two months after Debian 13.5, the Debian 13.6 release is here to provide users with updated ISOs for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

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Keep on Looking, There Are Better Choices Out There

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2026



Staying in London is expensive. Staying in London during Wimbledon matches is even more expensive. Staying anywhere when many places insist on apps, Web sites, and third parties is frustrating. When they penalise people for not using a "smart" "phone" and not sharing personal data it's simply unfair.

Yesterday we experienced some hardware issues in London, but those are looked after by a provider. London in summertime isn't just expensive; it's overcrowded and the excess heat can be detrimental to more than just people. A friend has explained that more cement, more asphalt, and more cars necessarily create more heat. But it is also to the south of us, closer to the equator.

There are many things - and more things over time - that intentionally "leave behind" people who turn down regressive, oppressive trends. However, stubborn rejection of human-hostile technology can yield or lead to businesses that treat people better. One thing we learned if that there are options out there which seem invisible and elusive; if found, however, they are worth the long search. █

Image source: A table