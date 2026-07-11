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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2026



Quoting: I moved my PC to an immutable distro, and the thing I was most afraid of turned out to be the best part —

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When I was getting to grips with Linux after using Windows for decades, I learned about immutable distros. They looked interesting at first, but the more I looked at them, the less I understood why people even bothered. The downsides looked massive, and the upsides seemed minimal at best.

However, I kept hearing comments about it being the 'future of Linux,' so curiosity got the best of me. Fortunately, I was also in a distro-hopping mood, so I wiped my drive and installed Fedora Silverblue. And as it turns out, what I thought was the scariest part of an immutable distro became my favorite part.