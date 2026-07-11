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Red Hat Leftovers
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OSTechNix ☛ Linux Kernel 7.1 Has Officially Arrived in Fedora Linux
We've got a good news to the Fedora community! The latest stable update, Linux Kernel 7.1, is now landing in Fedora repositories. I updated my Fedora 44 system today and noticed that kernel version 7.1.3 is being pulled from the repositories.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Pluggable by design: An agent mesh for software modernization that adopts the next model release
This post is about the next layer of that story: the pluggability.
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Red Hat Official ☛ New observability features in Red Hat OpenShift 4.22
The Cluster Observability operator (COO) functions as a "meta-operator", tasked with deploying and overseeing autonomous monitoring stacks that operate independently of core OpenShift metrics. Beyond stack management, it provides advanced analytics tools (such as incident detection and Korrel8r-powered signal correlation) alongside observability UI plug-ins. Our latest release introduces several brand new features that are now generally available.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Unleashing open innovation: How Diebold Nixdorf reimagined global banking on Red Hat OpenShift
Joerg Meyer, Software Solution Architect at Diebold Nixdorf, took the stage to deliver a compelling presentation titled, "Diebold Nixdorf Breaks the Shackles of Legacy Payments Infrastructure." Meyer shared how this global leader in banking and retail technology is moving away from the rigid constraints of the past to build a high-availability, future-ready payments platform.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The new currency of enterprise velocity
Frontier AI models have fundamentally changed the game in security patching. Automated tools can surface thousands of vulnerabilities across open source software ecosystems in practically no time. Therefore, the security imperative is no longer simply identifying a problem, but having the technical capacity to fix it without bringing your core business to a standstill.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Strengthening the open source supply chain with Red Hat partners
That is why the launch of Lightwell is intrinsically tied to our global partner ecosystem. With this release, we are establishing a new standard for industry collaboration.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerate and upskill with Red Hat AI training and certification
As you begin your AI learning journey, the course “Developing and Deploying AI/ML Applications on Red Hat OpenShift AI” is a great starting point. It provides students with the fundamental knowledge to manage the complete lifecycle of modern AI applications, showing them how to efficiently train, test, deploy, and monitor both predictive and generative AI models at scale.
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Red Hat Official ☛ From automatic CI/CD to autonomous agentic workflows: Continuous AI with Red Hat OpenShift
In many CI/CD workflows, a pipeline failure, which is often caused by a security vulnerability or a configuration error, can leave a developer with the manual, time-consuming task of figuring out what went wrong. They spend too much time investigating, debugging, researching fixes, and resubmitting code. This creates friction between developers, security, and operations teams as they place blame for the issue and identify who is responsible for fixing it.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Satellite 6.19 delivers Red Hat Lightspeed on premise security monitoring
The big news: Red Hat Lightspeed’s vulnerability service is now generally available (GA) for disconnected RHEL environments in Satellite 6.19, thanks to Red Hat Lightspeed on premise. Red Hat Lightspeed on premise is more than just another dashboard; it brings the full power of a SaaS-based vulnerability monitoring service directly into your air-gapped data center, giving you the ability to identify, triage, and remediate Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) without ever sending data outside your environment.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long-Life Add-On: Your path to RHEL with no pre-determined end date
We've designed a “RHEL forever” solution specifically for these critical environments: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Long-Life Add-On.
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Red Hat Official ☛ An introduction to the vi editor
In this post, we cover the essential vi commands you need to navigate, edit, and save your text files like a pro.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerating the time to science for the CDC and NIH
To address this challenge, Red Hat has launched a joint research effort with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). By hardening the open source Model Context Protocol (MCP), we are establishing the infrastructure requirements necessary to more safely move agentic workflows into production environments where accuracy and data security are non-negotiable.