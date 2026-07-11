BSD Leftovers, Mostly OpenBSD

The usual answers are all unsatisfying. Punching clearnet holes into isolated hosts defeats the point of isolating them. NAT-ing the whole DN42 segment out through the home router reintroduces the coupling I was trying to avoid. And running a full FreeBSD mirror means rsyncing terabytes of distfiles I will never touch.

So I built the fourth option: a small dual-homed FreeBSD VM called bsdmirror that faces the clearnet on one interface and DN42 on the other, and lazily caches exactly the files my machines actually request - packages from pkg.freebsd.org, base system patches from update.freebsd.org, and release tarballs from ftp.freebsd.org for bootstrapping Bastille jails. The first client to ask for a file pays the upstream round trip; everyone after that is served from local ZFS. And since the thing exists anyway, it is now a public DN42 service: any DN42 participant can point their FreeBSD hosts at bsdmirror.chofstede.dn42.

This article walks through the whole thing: the dual-homed network setup, the strict pf policy, the three nginx server blocks (including the fun part - chasing CDN redirects server-side so the cache stays transparent), the client configuration, and a real 15.0 to 15.1 upgrade plus a Bastille jail bootstrap running entirely over the mesh.