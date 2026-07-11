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In an Angry Fit, Dev ‘Sabotages’ OpenMandriva Repository
Quoting: In an Angry Fit, Dev 'Sabotages' OpenMandriva Repository - FOSS Force —
It’s probably occurred to somebody in charge at OpenMandriva by now that it might have been a good idea to have kept a backup on ice of its repository. This is after a couple of hooligan developers threw a costly hissy fit and vandalized the distro’s repository. According to a post by AngryPenguin from the distro’s development team, the incident revolves around Davide Beatrici, a developer who came to the project by way of the open source messaging app Mumble.
OpenMandriva and Mageia are about as close as you can come these days to touching the roots of Mandrake, which is seen by many as the first attempt at user-friendly Linux. It was also the distro that many fondly remember as their first Linux. OpenMandriva started life as a fork of Mandriva, which is what Mandrake became when it bought and merged with the Brazilian distro Conectiva.
Although the incident began a few days back, as AngryPenguin tells it the whole story goes back a bit further, to when Beatrici joined the OpenMandriva team.
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Statement regarding attempted distribution sabotage - Announcements and Communications - OpenMandriva forum
In recent days, our distribution has experienced several disruptions that we need to inform our community about to maintain full transparency.
Davide Beatrici, known for his work on the instant messaging app Mumble, joined our distribution some time ago. The team had no hesitation in trusting him; after all, he was such a well-known figure that we didn’t expect anything bad. Although Davide didn’t make many contributions to the system, he offered to migrate our repository infrastructure from GitHub to his private instance, OneDev. He even performed a backup/mirror of several dozen of our repositories. Some of the team had mixed feelings, as we didn’t want to place our repository in the private hands of one person, we preferred a publicly available infrastructure like GitHub currently has.