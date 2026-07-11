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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2026,

updated Jul 11, 2026



Quoting: In an Angry Fit, Dev 'Sabotages' OpenMandriva Repository - FOSS Force —

It’s probably occurred to somebody in charge at OpenMandriva by now that it might have been a good idea to have kept a backup on ice of its repository. This is after a couple of hooligan developers threw a costly hissy fit and vandalized the distro’s repository. According to a post by AngryPenguin from the distro’s development team, the incident revolves around Davide Beatrici, a developer who came to the project by way of the open source messaging app Mumble.

OpenMandriva and Mageia are about as close as you can come these days to touching the roots of Mandrake, which is seen by many as the first attempt at user-friendly Linux. It was also the distro that many fondly remember as their first Linux. OpenMandriva started life as a fork of Mandriva, which is what Mandrake became when it bought and merged with the Brazilian distro Conectiva.

Although the incident began a few days back, as AngryPenguin tells it the whole story goes back a bit further, to when Beatrici joined the OpenMandriva team.