Reading control flow in many production codebases is a daunting exercise in mental reconstruction. You dig through exception handlers, nested conditionals, defensive checks, and early exits before you finally uncover the code that does the actual work. Oftentimes the error is hidden in a chain of catch-rethrow-finally blocks, such that when an error occurs, you can hardly pinpoint the root cause. This leads to a whack-a-mole style of debugging.

Control flow in Odin is readable and comprehensible. There are no hidden exceptions. No implicit fallthrough. No invisible jumps across stack frames.

Odin code is imperative, therefore, what you see is what executes.