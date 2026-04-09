news
today's leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #462: LinkedIn is spying on you, and you agreed to nothing
LinkedIn has been secretly scanning your browser for over 6,000 installed extensions – on every single click you make. It can tell if you’re job hunting, what religion you are, and whether you have ADHD. And none of this is mentioned anywhere in their privacy policy.
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The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 486
This week Noah and Steve address the blueprint OpenAI CEO Scam Altman published.
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Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
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Klara ☛ The Hidden Value of CPU-Intensive Compression
Compression in storage systems is often viewed as a trade-off between CPU overhead and capacity savings. On modern hardware, however, compression can improve overall system performance. This article examines how compression in OpenZFS reduces I/O pressure, improves caching efficiency, and leverages abundant CPU resources to increase storage throughput.
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Matthias Petermann ☛ Cells for NetBSD - Kernel-enforced, jail-like Isolation with User-friendly Operations
Cells for NetBSD is an early-stage but steadily maturing system for lightweight, kernel-enforced isolation on NetBSD.
It closes the operational gap between simple chroot environments and full virtualization platforms such as Xen.
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Ars Technica ☛ Linux kernel maintainers are following through on removing Intel 486 support
One point in favor of the sprawling Linux ecosystem is its broad hardware support—the kernel officially supports everything from ’90s-era PC hardware to Arm-based Apple Silicon chips, thanks to decades of combined effort from hardware manufacturers and motivated community members.
But nothing can last forever, and for a few years now, Linux maintainers (including Linus Torvalds) have been pushing to drop kernel support for Intel’s 80486 processor. This chip was originally introduced in 1989, was replaced by the first Intel Pentium in 1993, and was fully discontinued in 2007. Code commits suggest that Linux kernel version 7.1 will be the first to follow through, making it impossible to build a version of the kernel that will support the 486; Phoronix says that additional kernel changes to remove 486-related code will follow in subsequent kernel versions.
Although these chips haven’t changed in decades, maintaining support for them in modern software isn’t free.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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Arch Family
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Caio Bianchi ☛ Omarchy on a Kamrui Pinova P2: Two Hundred Dollars of Chaos and Joy
The plan was to install Omarchy.
If you haven’t heard of it: Omarchy is DHH’s “opinionated” Arch Linux setup built around Hyprland, the Wayland tiling compositor that the r/unixporn crowd won’t shut up about. Version 2.0 shipped with an actual ISO installer and dropped the AUR dependency, which made it a lot more approachable than the original script-based approach. I’d been following it since the initial release in June and finally had an excuse to try it properly on dedicated hardware rather than a VM.
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Debian Family
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tails 7.6.1 | The Tor Project
This release is an emergency release to fix important security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.
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